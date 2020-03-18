May I offer a serving of humble pie to Public Forum contributor, George Weston of Myrtle Creek, who, no doubt, fancies himself a food-for-thought chef extraordinaire?
Full disclosure: I am not currently, nor have I ever been affiliated with any political party. Nor am I a climate change denier. How could any clear thinker ever be so? Climate, by its very nature, changes constantly.
I’m afraid your specious analogy of climate “science” and medical “science” fails to hold water, Mr. Weston. No fair-minded medical practitioner ever claims to be a scientist. Not for nothing do they call themselves “practitioners.” I wonder, when you seek medical care (as you presumably must do on occasion), do you ask what your body temperature will be at some future date? Well, of course not. Why would you even care?
Finally, bringing my humble pie servings closer to our daily lives in Myrtle Creek, may I inquire, with all due respect of course, how do you decide, day-to-day, what clothing to wear? Do you check with your favorite “climate change” website to see if you should don trousers or shorts; flip-flops or thermal boots, or even whether you’ll need an umbrella?
Isn’t it far more likely that you and your buddies look at local forecasts (like The News-Review features regularly on the penultimate page of the A Section) rather than checking the latest guess at a nebulous Global Average Temperature?
For that matter, of what relevant usefulness is a GAT, today or 50 years hence, if it’s, say, 56 in Myrtle Creek?
Unlike your facetious claim of impartiality, I am firmly and resolutely on the side of scientific facts, like those I’ve presented herein. Food for thought, or humble pie?
Steve Warga
Myrtle Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.