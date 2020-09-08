This is an open letter to Mike McCarter and his friends. They are the people who want to be Idahodians by making more than half of Oregon into Idaho.
I think you are taking the hard road, Mike. First, you need to get enough signatures to get on the ballot, then you ned to convince enough voters to vote for it, then you need to convince both state legislatures to go for it, then you need to convince the U.S. Congress to go for it.
Good luck with that. They can't agree on what day it is. To borrow a cue from a Paul Simon song, I like to say:
The problem is all inside your head it seems to me,
The answer is easy if you take it logically,
I'd like to help you in your struggle to be free,
There must be 50 ways to be an "Idahodian."
Just get on your bike, Mike,
Put the kids in the van, Jan,
Load up the truck, Chuck,
You just listen to me.
Get on the train, Jane,
Take one of your cars, Lars,
Hop on a Greyhound bus, Russ.
You don't need to discuss much,
Just fire up the Model T, Lee,
And get yourself free,
And head to Boise.
Just don't include me.
Michael Iannuzzo
Yoncalla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.