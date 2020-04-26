This is in response to the guest column entitled "Children could be unseen victims" (because of the lockdown), written by Susan Cook of CASA and published in The News-Review on April 15.
I saw this on Facebook recently: A lady went to a prison in California and brought out into a yard 235 of the prisoners. They all stood in a circle and she was inside with a loud speaker. Her T shirt said "There is no shame." She asked them these questions:
When you were growing up did anyone swear at you, put you down, humiliate you? If so step into the circle. Did anyone push you, grab you, throw something at you? Step inside the circle. Did anyone hit you so hard you had marks on you or were injured? Step inside. Were told you were not special and no one in the family loved you? Step inside. Was your family very poor? Step inside. Now everyone shout, "No shame." Most of the prisoners had stepped inside many times. What we have in prisons are the most traumatized people.
"Adverse childhood experiences are the single greatest unaddressed public health threat facing our nation today," Dr. Robert Block said.
If you want your child to be an upstanding and successful adult, teach him, encourage him, praise him. If you give your children an encouraging and happy upbringing, they may not end up in deep trouble as these adults have. We need parenting classes in high school.
Mary Ann Wilcox
Roseburg
