Sign the liability clause and you can come in. It is clear that a war has begun.
Trump has raised a silent call out to followers. We see it covert actions in Portland, with hundreds of masked men abducting protestors. He sells the possibility of fraudulent election results. And just sign here. As the pandemic numbers rise in Oregon and Douglas County, we see an alarming rate of "no-maskers."
It is almost like a secret allegiance to the Trump roll call has caused people to not care. Seniors playing cards together without masks. Church services gathered outside sitting side-by-side — no masks. Protests on the streets with no masks. Just sign a liability clause to come in and see. I wonder whether you "no-maskers" or "incredulous infectors" are willing to sign a statement saying that you will not go to the local hospitals, clinics or doctors when you get infected. Just sign here.
No. no-maskers are tough. They don't get sick. They believe in Trump science. They do as he says. Attention. Imagine a state that has no medical care for no-maskers and incredulous infectors. It's crazy. Why would we treat you like that?
Those of you who would sign a clause for Trump would probably be the ones to seek help when you get sick. Just sign here. To those in protests against reason and health, buy yourselves a mask labelled "no-maskers." We need to be on alert. Wearing a mask is now a weapon that can be used to put your life at risk. Ask a 'no-masker.
Be healed. Believe. Masks can protect you. Look out believers, armed men are being sent out ready to abduct you. Just sign here.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
