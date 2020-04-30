Abortion is legal in Oregon until birth. From 1995 through 2017, Oregon had nearly 4000 abortions by dilatation and evacuation.
In other words, these pain-capable babies were torn to pieces in utero and suctioned out. Is this really what the majority of Oregonians want? Did the majority of voters in Oregon send individuals to Salem to enact barbaric laws — not just to kill pre-born children of God, but to painfully tear them to pieces in the process?
I don't wish retribution upon us for the condoning of this barbarism by the majority, but I could understand if our Heavenly Father chose to send catastrophes upon us for so thoughtlessly destroying human life, his sons and daughters.
Tim Juett
Roseburg
