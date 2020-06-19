Act now to ensure fair, competitive elections. If you are registered to vote in Oregon, your signature is needed to help get Initiative Petition 57 on the November ballot.
When passed, IP 57 would require that a balanced independent redistricting commission convene to draw fair maps of voting districts. Currently, the state legislature re-draws the maps in the year following the U.S. Census. Politicians generally draw maps that make it easier for them to be re-elected, a process called gerrymandering. A broad coalition of Oregonians thinks that people, not politicians, should draw the maps.
Go to the website, peoplenotpoliticiansoregon.com to read the details. Then, follow instructions carefully to download, print, sign, and mail your completed petition to the P.O. Box shown on the website. Due to COVID, signatures are being gathered using the website, your printer, and the U.S. mail.
Each voter may submit a single-signature petition. Five and ten-signature petitions are also available, but must be printed double-sided. If you don’t have a printer, you may request that a petition be sent to you. Request online or call 503-386-7996. Almost 150,000 valid signatures need to be received in Salem by July 2, so mail by June 26. Please go to peoplenotpoliticiansoregon.com and take action today.
Jennifer Carloni
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.