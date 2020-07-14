As a former member of the Republican Party, which is barely recognizable now, and a very, former member of the NRA, and now a member of the fascist, communist, godless, tax-and-spend, take away all rights, history denying Democratic Party, I have a couple of questions for my ex-fellows (all genders included).
- Is wearing a mask really a violation of your "God-given" right not to? Do you wear a seatbelt, smoke in a grocery store, stop at a stop sign? A local family's child recently recovered from COVID-19, and her father was just seen at a local hardware store in the congested checkout area without mask. If it's due to a medical condition, stay home. If it's a political statement, wear a MAGA hat and a mask.
- As for Kate Brown being the latest incarnation of a Democratic dictator with the health mandates, Oregon is ranked 9th or 10th in the nation for fewest cases. Not bad. That few of us know of someone who has been afflicted is a testament to OHA's diligence and Browns leadership. Look at Florida or Texas.
- In my ancient college days, I had a professor who wrote something profound on the board: "Obdurately PreCopernican." The only multi-syllable words I knew. Rolls off the tongue. It means someone who, despite all the evidence before them, denies scientific proof due to preconceived bias. Initially, it was, "Is the earth or sun center of the solar system?" Galileo was locked up by the Catholic Church for proving Copernicus correct. For us, it's trusting the same science that developed novocaine used at the dentist to develop vaccines and behaviors to diminish these needless deaths. We stood at the threshold of getting COVID-19 under control and blew it by not acknowledging health officials' — Dr. Fauci, for example — expertise and simple guidelines.
Jeff Farris
Glide
Well said.
