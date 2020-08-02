In this time of extreme divisiveness, what we don’t need are dishonest, verbal-bomb-throwing politicians. This is exactly why Alex Skarlatos is a terrible choice to represent our district in Congress.
In a recent press release, Skarlatos lied twice about his opponent, Peter DeFazio. He said DeFazio has called for defunding police. That is the first lie. He also said DeFazio has remained silent regarding violence that has occurred during the Eugene protests. This is also a lie.
If Mr. Skarlatos has legitimate differences with his opponent, state those and stick to the truth. He demeans the voters of our district by resorting to tired talking points that have no basis in truth.
Skarlatos also uses the incendiary term, “Mob Squad” to accuse Democratic politicians of enabling rioters and egging on violent actors.
The playbook Mr. Skarlatos goes by is an old one, and unfortunately often works. By dishonestly attacking and lying about his opponent, especially on the subject of law enforcement, he places himself in the role of politician who cares about your safety.
At the very least he is no more concerned about the safety of the people he hopes to represent than his opponent. Let’s stick to the issues, Mr. Skarlatos, and — more importantly — the truth.
Steven Sheldon
Roseburg
