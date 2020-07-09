Congratulation Pete DeFazio. After the past three-plus years of stalling tactics, supporting lies, destroying peoples' lives with fairytale stories, wasting hundreds of billions of dollars on witch hunts, supporting the Democratic Party when even bipartisans can see through the attempt to divide the country and not even showing up at work to do the job you were elected to do, now you have this great idea to help you get reelected.
You are going to submit a bill to spend $1.5 trillion to work on the infrastructure of America. Maybe you have forgotten — seems that is going around in the Democratic Party — President Trump stated when he was elected that he wanted to work diligently to improve the infrastructure in this nation. The Democratic Party has done everything it can to stop any program our president has attempted.
Pete, many of people in Douglas County are well aware of the accomplishments of our president. As well, many voters are well aware of your lack of accomplishments in support of Douglas County. Just a personal thought I think about everyday. We all know how much money our representatives get paid. How do they accumulate all of the millions of dollars they have? We all know how Joe Biden's son got his.
Regardless of party, doesn't that give you pause to question that? People of Douglas County: We have someone running this time that isn't looking to be a stop sign to progress for our country. He isn't running to be a multi-millionaire. He just wants to go to work and bring this country together. A place where power is not more important than the people.
Vote for Alek Skarlatos. Give the man a chance. He has the heart, he has desire, and wants to work for our county.
Jerry Cockrum
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.