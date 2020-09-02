These Democrats have no ability to be fair. I can't believe their spouting off. You play Ring Around the Rosie with every issue, and now, poof, they care about the riots, the looters and the murdered during looting.
It's a little late to the game. And those liberal mayors and governor's are way out of their league. And you ignore the biggest story in my life, crooked Obama and his crooked cops. They purposely changed files so Trump would lose, and they spied on his campaign.
I remember during the change over Obama and all saying, "We are making this a peaceful change over." Man, was he lying, look back you can see it all.
You demons turn your head to the truth. There's proof, all you got to do is seek truth. But you Dems are the king of misdirection. You're all ignorant fools.
P.S: I bet anyone that if you think there's truth spoke about Trump on CNN when they're talking about him, I'll bet you whatever you want I can prove it a lie. Anything spoke about is a lie. Not the whole truth by far, and not nothing but the truth by far.
And any lie that would actually matter goes the same for Trump, I'll bet you I can prove he told the truth, whole and nothing but. Biden, you guys are fools.
Gary Ledbetter
Roseburg
