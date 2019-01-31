Unions are the way out of our national morass. The United States is now more economically polarized and less of a place to build a future than it ever has been. We are easily alone among the developed nations of the world in being willing to abandon the poor, the sick, the elderly.
The ways out of this swamp, these times of economic impediment, lie with us alone. The answers may be many, but one way has been proven to work and needs to have our full attention once again. America needs unions, and it needs all people who work to belong to one.
Unions are workers who stand together. Men and women who stand together to bargain with their bosses for better pay, safe working conditions and decent benefits. What these people seek, what they are part of a union for, is to make possible for the chance to attain the American dream. Unions even the playing field for all workers by standing up to big corporations, fighting for laws that protect everyone. We need unions now more than ever.
Our business community has abandoned its responsibility to our society and it has done so willingly. The only thing standing it is way is working people standing together to make sure everyone gets a fair shot. Fighting for our rights and our futures is, really, a very American thing to do.
I am proud to be a dues paying member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. I work for a living.
John Aschim
Oakland
