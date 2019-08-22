In response to a letter to the editor printed in The News-Review on Aug. 11:
Apparently Ms. Lundquist, who attacked the vendor that was selling items that offended her, did not read a column by Jeff Ackerman, the former publisher of The News-Review, that appeared in The News-Review in May 2016 with the headline "America: The Land of the Divided."
Maybe she should have attended the Lane County Fairgrounds rally when Donald Trump showed up.
Would she have attacked the vendors and demonstrators then, by a letter to the forum?
I would say the vendors at the Douglas County Fair were pretty well protected by the First Amendment.
After attending the rally mentioned in the article and observing the same things that Jeff Ackerman did, I would say the vendors at the Douglas County Fair were not offensive or racist compared to individuals at the Lane County rally.
Mr. Ackerman was quite correct in stating that America was "the land of the divided."
Steven Coons
Yoncalla
