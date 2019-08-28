Are we as Americans not tired of the liberal's rhetoric? Take a walk down the liberal yellow brick road.
Remember the mantra "spotted owl, spotted owl, spotted owl" right here in our own backyard? Then the never ending cries of "global warming, global warming, global warming."
Wouldn't we love to forget the last three years of "Russia, Russia, Russia?" Now to add insult to injury we must endure "recession, recession, recession."
Wake up liberals. Americans aren't buying your one liners.
Nancy Aamodt
Roseburg
