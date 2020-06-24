I would like to make a suggestion regarding the possible renaming of our county. Add an "s."
This could be a simple solution to the ongoing conversation regarding Stephen Douglas, the man for whom our county is named. It is now coming to light that Mr. Douglas supported slavery in the states and territories where it already existed. This pro-slavery stance does not, and should not, merit the honor and tribute of our county being named for this man.
Yet, changing a county name is a daunting task and cannot be undertaken lightly. Changing just one letter at the end of the name, however, could make the effort much easier. An "s" could be added to the county name, making it "Douglass County." And in so doing we would be honoring a great American statesman, orator, writer and antislavery advocate, Frederick Douglass. I believe it’s an idea whose time has come. Add an "s."
Elinor Gordon
Oakland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.