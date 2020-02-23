This is a response to a letter from Todd Vaughn’s, "Umqua Watersheds part of the Democratic Agenda.”
He compared Umpqua Watersheds and Mr. Quinn to “liberal Democrats,” who he accuses of “fundamentally change America nationally" and to “financially destroy” Douglas County. These are serious charges, and I was hoping to learn more about Umpqua Watersheds. But Mr. Vaughn said nothing to enlighten me.
I am familiar with the Oregonian article about Douglas County commissioners, however. Both The Oregonian and Commissioner Freeman obviously spent a lot of time defending their positions. Maybe Mr. Vaughn should do likewise if he really wants to influence anyone.
Tom Shea
Sutherlin
