We went to see the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers as they went through Roseburg. It was very nice. The riders were all smiling and waving and looked very kind and friendly. It was gratifying to see people willing to sacrifice time for a great cause.
But, the point of this letter is to explain about something else. We ran into our former neighbors and got to talking about the Patriot Camp that was held earlier last week. We were impressed with what we had read about it. As we were talking, a family came up to where we were, including a child that had attended the camp. His name was Ricky.
He very proudly showed us the White Star with red, white and blue ribbons on a long stick. He was so proud of it, and was going to be waving it at the people going by, which he did. He told us about how he made a boy corn husk doll and was so happy with that, too. He had a lot of fun.
His little brother, who is 5, was excited about getting to go next year. It is quite an amazing thing that a boy so young, 7 or 8, to be so excited about the history of our country and how it all began. Between getting to meet Ricky and his family, running into our neighbors and seeing the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers, it was a very nice way to spend some time.
With such crazy things happening it was heartwarming to talk to Ricky about his experience at the camp and the extra plus of seeing the riders for The Tribute To Fallen Soldiers. We were all already impressed with the camp, but hearing about it firsthand was very uplifting.
Genee Coon
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.