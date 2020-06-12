I'm responding to the letters from you trying to make President Trump out to be the enemy. You need to open your eyes. He is not the enemy. He is trying to protect our beautiful country from these destructive protestors who want to dominate and control our cities.
You need to see the mayhem going on in Seattle where the democratic leaders are giving Antifa anything they want. They've taken over the police precinct in Seattle. The city council member even unlocked the doors to the precinct to give them access. This is total craziness.
I think anarchy is the next step. As for their idea of trying to defund and dismantle the police department, it is total lunacy.
The democratic leaders have no idea how to contain these people. These people need to be removed immediately. I agree with President Trump 100%.
He's the only one that has the foresight to see what this is leading to. They'll be coming for your neighborhood next if this continues. Wake up Roseburg and Oregon.
Nancy Peters
Roseburg
