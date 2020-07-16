I saw a letter in The News-Review on July 14 that suggested too much is being made of COVID-19, because lots of people are dying of lots of other things. So why take it seriously?
Suppose you were in a foxhole during combat, and some guy says, "Don't worry about it. Lots of folks back home are dying of lots of other things."
OK. That's true. But by that logic, why not just stand up and let the enemy get a clear shot at you? I suggest you wear the mask.
Del McAmis
Roseburg
