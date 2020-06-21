It has come to my attention lately that people believe antifa is a terrorist organization and out to destroy our lives. People are wrong.
First, antifa is not an organization or group of people out to do harm. Many don't know the definition of the word antifa. It only means anti-fascist.
Let me tell you who in history was a fascist: Benito Mussollini, Adolph Hitler and Juan Perone, just to name a few. It is my opinion that most of us who love America are antifa. None of us — at least we patriots — want to see a fascist government or take part in violence. I beg of you who doubt my words to look up on your computers who were the famous fascists of history.
Oma Neal
Roseburg
(1) comment
Antifa people are violent - just watch the videos in Portland.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.