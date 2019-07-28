Do you remember when your family went on a long road trip and your kids from the back seat were always asking, “Are we there yet?” Well we are in that same position in politics today.
The Democrats have wasted nearly three years of valuable congressional time attacking Trump and still have nothing to impeach him on and are still crying wolf. What a bunch of jackasses. Their hate for one man totally surprises me. In all my 87 years I have never seen such malice. Aren’t we there yet? Democrats — get over it.
The Mueller report did nothing to call for impeachment of Trump. In fact, it is obvious that Mueller didn’t write the Mueller report; a crew of hateful Democrats did. After this 2 1/2 years of garbage, I like Trump more now than I did when I voted for him. He has accomplished more so far than Obama did in all 8 years. Actually, I feel that Obama set America back 30 years and opened the door for fanatic , socialist “squad “ of four who are bringing nothing but anger, hatred and stupidity to our nation. It is time to wake up, Americans.
It is time to look at the illegal things done by Obama, Hillary, Nadler, Comey, Page, Strozk and the rest of the “get Trump“ bunch. I think it might be jail time for some of these liars. These guys are making it easier for Trump to win in 2020.
Chuck Stuermer
Roseburg
