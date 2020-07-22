I read awhile back in The News-Review that Cam Campman and his company, Anvil Northwest, was managing tourism here in Roseburg and the surrounding area. So, I wrote to him to ask if he had a plan for attracting a diverse segment of society to our area to enjoy the many attractions Douglas County has to offer.
I could not have been more pleased by his response to me. He has brought together a diverse group of folks who are committed to creating materials that will not only appeal to a cross-section of people, but will also show Douglas County at its best. I feel very fortunate being a resident of Roseburg, knowing that there are so many business owners like Mr. Campman who see the value in inclustivity.
Cindy Bologna
Roseburg
