Thank you, Sanne Godfrey, for your article on our "homeless" students. The statistics are sad to hear, but it is encouraging to know there are organizations and individuals doing something about these vulnerable friends in our communities. I love how you point out that our teachers are such a vital part in helping these students find hope and a sense of family connection.
Bill McClendon
Oakland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.