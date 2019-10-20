I want to commend The News Review and the journalism team that worked on the recent series on the homelessness crisis in Roseburg. It was an in depth look at a complex, long time issue in our community — but the most alarming part of the series was the vitriol from Councilwoman Ashley Hicks on the passing of a Roseburg community member.
In both News Review articles and her social media platforms, Councilwoman Hicks, in her official capacity has a member of the leadership team for the city, harassed, bullied and attempted to present false information about a deceased community member and his family, as seen in the article published on Oct. 13 titled “Woman speaks out after City Councilor Ashley Hicks blames family for man’s homelessness following death." No matter your opinion on the origins of, or answer to, the homelessness issue our community faces, we can all agree that a pubic leader publicly attacking a grieving family is completely inappropriate.
Through Councilwoman Hicks’ own words and actions, she has shown that she does not have the intellectual capacity, compassion, or collaborative skills necessary to lead Roseburg through the strategic problem solving necessary to address the homelessness issue in our community. It’s time to recall Councilwoman Hicks. Roseburg deserves a leader who will uphold the solution oriented values of Roseburg. Recall Councilwoman Hicks.
Bronwyn Nickel
Roseburg
