The Winston Dillard School bond passed with nearly 70% of the voters saying yes. There were several people who made this happen.
There was unanimous support from the school board. A political action committee was formed and worked hard getting the word out. The most amazing group to work for the bond was the students, who worked phone banks, walked neighborhoods handing out flyers and answering questions, and stood on the side of the streets waving signs. Most of these kids will be graduated before the project is complete.
Another group is the teachers who volunteered their after work hours to get information out and help the kids.
I want to say thank you to all who worked so hard and to all who voted yes. Awesome job in an awesome community.
John Poore
Winston
