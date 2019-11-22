I'm getting tired of some of the stupidity going on these days and I just had to get rid of this one: "Baby it's Cold Outside", a song from a 1949 movie called "Neptune's Daughter."
The #MeToo gang seems to look at this as some kind of date rape warning. The gang cites the scene between Ricardo Montalban and Esther Williams, but the very next scene shows a woman (Betty Garrett) sing the very same words to a man (Red Skelton). Well, #MeToo gang, does this woman have date rape on her mind?
Not that it matters that much, but the song won the Academy Award for the Best Song.
Jim Nikirk
Oakland
