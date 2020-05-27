The leadership by President Trump during the COVID-19 pandemic is baffling.
After announcing he had total authority over the states and their governors, he relented and allowed governors to respond as they saw fit. He then undermined them by urging on protesters to liberate the states of Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia — liberate, one must assume, from the orders by the governors to protect their constituents.
For those who lost their jobs and can't pay their bills or feed their families, and for employers who have seen their businesses devastated by the economic shutdown, protesting is understandable. One does what one has to do.
What isn't understandable is the apparent need by some protesters to bring firearms and Confederate flags to the demonstrations. Everyone would like to see the economy restart, and we all know that cannot be done in complete safety until a vaccine is developed and administered to everyone. Public health professionals have advised the president that restarting the economy without widespread testing would be very dangerous.
The president has steadfastly refused to use his power to compel factories to begin producing much-needed medical equipment, among them materials used for testing. Yet he did not hesitate to order meat processing workers, already hammered by the virus, back to work.
Staying at home and social distancing are credited with saving thousands of lives. Those guidelines and others, such as wearing a mask, were mailed under the presidents name to every household. The president has very publicly ignored some of those guidelines. Many public health officials fear that a opening the economy too soon would lead to a serious resurgence of the disease.
The president made his choice. The economy will open up in phases. Some states have jumped ahead without completing the prerequisites. Two of the first, Georgia and Texas, are already experiences a spike in cases.
Marv Mizell
Roseburg
