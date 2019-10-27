An open letter to Chuck Stuermer:
I usually read your letters to the editor and wonder at your inability to separate fact from fiction. Your latest rant was so off-the wall that I feel compelled to respond.
I know 2008 is a long time ago, but remember that Mitch McConnell vowed to make Obama a one-term president by obstructing everything he tried. In fact, he and the Senate blocked hundreds of appointments to the judiciary, including a Supreme Court justice, simply because of politics.
If that's too far in the past, the first two years of Trump's term, in which he had control of both the Senate and the House, saw passage of only one major piece of legislation — a giant tax cut for the wealthy and corporations that increased our deficit by $2 trillion. The Democrats didn't control the House until 2018. And, don't forget the four years of Obama's first term in which Trump appeared on Fox News over 50 times lying about Obama's birth certificate.
Chuck, it's time you turn off Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh, put down the bird-cage liner Beacon, and stop making a laughingstock of yourself. The next time you feel compelled to write an opinion letter, have a high school history student fact-check it first. I can get all of the humor I need from the comics page.
Take some time to reflect on the good things here and stop using bogus statistics and falsehoods as a foundation for your unique view of history and politics. I, for one, would like to read fact-based criticisms, not ones filled with "alternative facts."
Gus Mate
Roseburg
