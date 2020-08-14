It is with a heavy heart that I write this opinion piece. I have never put up a political sign before, but in light of seeing signage for the last four years I thought it would be my right to put up my opinion — on private property — for the last four months of the election cycle.
I was hoping it would be respected, as I have respected my community and neighbors' right to post theirs. Sadly, I was wrong, as on the first day it was defaced and the second day it was destroyed.
I am writing to ask you to consider, as signs go up, to consider everyone's right to free speech, and to think how you would feel if someone took down or defaced your sign, flag or any other political representation.
We do live in divided times, but we need not be disrespectful of others' opinions. we can disagree without being disagreeable.
A little respect goes a long ways.
Jennifer High
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.