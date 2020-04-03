The guy in the White House won’t respond to some governors who are pleading for personal protective equipment from the federal government. This guy’s response to them is to withhold the PPEs because they didn’t show him appreciation.
This guy must remember that he works for the American people. We are his boss. When he took this job, he promised to protect the health and safety of the American people. That’s an essential function of his job. When I was working, my boss paid me for doing my job, every two weeks with a paycheck. I didn’t expect to get a thank you note every two weeks. If this guy doesn’t do his job, we should fire him. If he doesn’t think he’s getting enough praise, he can quit his job and try to find another one.
Does this guy think that the first responders go to work each day because they think they will get praise and applause? No. They don’t even do it because it’s their job. They do it because they genuinely care for their fellow human beings.
This guy isn’t presidential material. He’s an actor and a fake president. Our nation is in a crisis. It is no time for this guy to pout until he gets attention, praise or applause. It’s not about him.
Shame on him for putting our first responders at risk while he waits for applause and appreciation. In the meantime, our first responders are at risk and are dying. Shame on him.
Fran Strack
Winchester
