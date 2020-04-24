One begins to wonder if our county commissioners have aspirations for higher office. They are beginning to imitate the big boys.
Something embarrassing in your past? No problem, just hide the evidence. What right does the public have to know the truth, anyway? With this attitude, these folks should go far in politics.
And let me be clear — I understand how a county commissioner could underrate the danger of COVID-19. So I'm not as upset about the original comment that was made. I am concerned that both Freeman and Boice feel that it is OK to suppress the video evidence.
Del McAmis
Roseburg
