Black Lives Matter started off as a noble effort, but what has it become? My dad use to tell me, "Son, don't judge a tree by its appearance, but by the fruit it produces." So let's look at what's occurred:
Protests which turned violent with riots, destruction of private property, and anyone who says something that could be negative to their agenda is harassed, and publicly and financially threatened.
Their responses ranged from; "it wasn't our people" to "it's just collateral damage, their insurance will cover it" to "it gives us more importance." Then comes the tearing down of statues, claiming that they are racist's symbols. But wait, most were Union soldiers who freed the slaves.
That means even though they may have had slaves, which was legal at the time, they were giving them their freedom. Next on the agenda, according to Shawn King, a lead supporter of Black Lives Matter, is the tearing down of all statues and depictions of a white Jesus, because He is a white supremacist symbol.
So what is really behind the movement? It's the destruction of the very fabric America was built on. The leaders of BLM are Marxist in nature and are using the ideology "the end justifies the means." As Hitler once said, "To change culture, you do it in small steps until it is too late to turn back."
The destruction of history is the same methods used by Russia and attempted by ISIS. The question now is, do we set idly by or do we wake up and do something about it?
Lastly, I'm reminded of something else my dad said: "Son, there is a lot of things in life that you can change but you can't fix stupid.
Bill Duckett
Riddle
