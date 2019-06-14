Democratic candidates are calling for policies to “fix” the so-called injustices of capitalism.
We live in the most privileged time in the most prosperous nation and we've become completely blind to it. These things are so ingrained in our American way of life we don't give them a second thought. We are so well off here in the United States that our poverty line begins 31 times above the global average. Virtually no one in the United States is considered "poor" by global standards.
Yet, in a time where we can order a product off Amazon with one click and have it at our doorstep the next day, we are unappreciative, unsatisfied and ungrateful.
The lack of appreciation is evident as the popularity of socialist policies continues to grow. The millennial generation is being indoctrinated by a mainstream narrative to actually believe they have never seen American prosperity!
With all of the overwhelming evidence around us, do they not view this as prosperity? We have a young generation convinced of this, and as a result they elect politicians dead set on taking steps towards abolishing capitalism.
Why? They have no contrast. They didn't live in the great depression, or live through two world wars, the Korean War, the Vietnam War or see the rise and fall of socialism and communism.
They don't know what it's like to live without the internet, without cars, without smart phones. We don't have a lack of prosperity problem. We have an entitlement problem, an ungratefulness problem, and it's spreading like a plague."
Gary Oilar
Roseburg
