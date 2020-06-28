It has been years since I submitted an opinion letter. However, I need to address all the right wingers and left wingers with this article posted on social media recently. After reading it, all I can say is, "Get the point?"
To quote the article: "I don't stick my nose in all this BS going on right now. But as I lay in bed tonight and hear all the 'defund the police talk' can't help but think of that day on Sept. 11, 2001, and how quickly we forget. Just remember this day, and remember Al Sharpton wasn't running into that burning building, LeBron James wasn't carrying injured people to safety and I don't remember seeing any members of BLM or Antifa digging through the thousands of pounds of rubble to get to people that were literally being buried alive. What I do remember is members of NYPD running towards the buildings as thousands ran away. I couldn't tell you the color of their skin." End quote.
9/11 will always be a part of me and will remain with me until I die. I was directly involved with this horrible event while working for the American Red Cross. I sent volunteers to Ground Zero, the Pentagon, the morgue erected near the epicenter.
So when I hear "defund the police," it makes me sick. If you need help, who are you gonna call — a social worker?
Fran Schwald
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.