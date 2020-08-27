The symbol of the Republican Party is the elephant, and the slogan of Grand Old Party was once proudly used in American politics. No one can say for absolute certain who coined either name or slogan, except maybe the press of the times.
The Democratic Party was given the symbol of the hard-working donkey, and a slogan hasn't survived — perhaps the symbol says it all.
My point bringing this up is that neither is really accurate in this day and age. The Republican Party is no longer "grand" in the same way it once was. Abraham Lincoln, the "Father of the Republican Party," is credited with the abolition of slavery and the equality of all men, not just those with white skin.
Apparently, the GOP doesn't hold these truths to be self-evident anymore.
The Democrats, on the other hand, unlike their Civil War ancestors, believe that all folks are equally endowed with all rights, whether white, black or any other color.
They also believe that government should represent everyone, and that 1% of the population should not control 90% of the nation's wealth.
Any thoughtful citizen might wonder how Mr. Lincoln would judge his party today. Rolling over and over in his grave, maybe?
Martin Manthe
Roseburg
