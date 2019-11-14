If we create a nice camp for the homeless on Diamond Lake Blvd, if we provide a homeless shelter next to the courthouse, they will come. The more services we provide, the more homeless people will be attracted to Roseburg from other cities. The homeless situation is heartbreaking, but Roseburg, with its existing problems, does not have the resources to encourage more homeless people to move in.
In The News-Review series on homelessness, all the homeless people interviewed were chronic homeless who disdained the services that the Roseburg Rescue Mission provides. Minimal behavioral expectations were considered to be unreasonable. The Roseburg Rescue Mission pairs their emergency housing with a focus on helping people get back on their feet. To get an accurate assessment of the Rescue Mission’s contribution to helping the homeless, one would need to interview those who are in the process of utilizing the help available to get out of their desperate situations.
The News-Review’s first homeless article quoted a compassionate person who asserted that we should look to Seattle for ideas on how to provide housing for the homeless population. Seattle? Downtown Seattle is not only becoming unpleasant to visit but dangerous as well with its burgeoning out of control homeless population. Do we really want to copy what Seattle is doing?
Carol Miller
Oakland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.