Living in a household with ages ranging from 71 to 98, we have to be especially careful about COVID-19. The other day I went to the local Bi-Mart, which is very convenient and well-stocked. Few of the customers wore masks, and some made it difficult to stay away from them. My experience at Lowe’s was similar.
It is becoming more and more clear that wearing masks and maintaining physical distance in public settings significantly reduce the spread of the virus. This disease is especially insidious because a relatively high percentage of transmissions are from people who show no symptoms.
If businesses are concerned that requiring masks will alienate customers, how about a compromise? Restrict the first hours of opening to customers wearing masks. This would be a minor inconvenience to those who find it physically or politically difficult to wear a mask, and would let those of us who need to be careful shop more safely.
Lynda Harding
Winston
"It is becoming more and more clear that wearing masks and maintaining physical distance in public settings significantly reduce the spread of the virus"
Based on what? Douglas county has the lowest numbers of infected, yet the majority of the people here rarely practiced social distancing or wore masks, most still don't. After what I see everday at my retail job, you can't tell me that most people are doing that and thats the reason the numbers are so low here.
