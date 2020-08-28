Riot: "a violent public disorder, specifically a tumultuous disturbance of the public peace by three or more persons assembled together and acting with a common intent."
So a riot has public violence, tumult or disorder, as defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary.
This is the word of the day that seems to slip passed all the liberals, including almost every news outlet in America. I know it a hard word to swallow for all you participation trophy earners out there, but this is truth.
Just look at history, which I know the left wants to erase because it's scary and if we know it, then we can learn from it, and that would be bad for them. If this doesn't remind you of the 1960s riots when cities were burned down and violence was everywhere, then please read a book or watch a historic movie about the Civil Rights movements.
If you're not smart enough to figure out that the Demorats play this race card every four years and it just keeps getting worse, then i truly feel sorry or your blindness and the future of this country. Instead of running from the mess history of America and trying to destroy, it how about we embrace it and learn from it so we aren't doomed to repeat it?
This country has become a place of lawlessness for those on the left, especially when the news can't even use the word riot because it would hurt the narrative that these are protests. Sorry, not in my book and not by definition, when cops are getting attacked without repercussions and innocent people getting beat and killed while they scream "BLM" and "F the police."
So once again, lets call these what they are — riots. Be safe, I know it's a hard word to swallow.
Steven Gomez
Winchester
