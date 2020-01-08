January 13-15 are legislative days in Salem. This is an opportunity for voters to speak with their senators and representative concerning pending legislation.
We urge as many voters from Douglas County to do so.
Of particular interest for all voters is legislation being introduced by Senator Jeff Golden of Ashland. It would eventually be placed on the ballot and voted on by the people.
The Oregon Community Rights Amendment would empower people and their local governments throughout the state with the authority to enact local laws that protect the rights of people, communities and the natural environment at the local level.
Large private corporations empowered by rights gained from the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution enjoy more rights and privileges than We the People. This amendment allows people and their local government to enact laws protecting them and their environment from corporate harm.
It would not restrict or weaken your rights now secured by the local, state or U.S. Constitution. It assures that these existing rights and protections can be build upon, but not eroded.
If you are concerned about the erosion of your rights, want more control on the local level to improve your lives, your community and your environment, then contact your representatives and to urge them to support this amendment.
Please come to our special event screening of "INVISIBLE HAND," produced by award winning actor Mark Ruffalo on January 30th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Roseburg Public Library presented by Community Rights Douglas County.
John Hunter
Tenmile
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.