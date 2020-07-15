I never watched Donald Trump on TV. I realized it was a preface for the job he would take. What has happened since then?
We have Trump TV. We see the miscalculations, missteps and sheer ignorance of governance and empathy. I do acknowledge one of his tactics: If you tell a lie over and over, gullible people will believe it, even accepting death.
Now his blatant lies and jealousy have accounted for the death of many people and the out-of-control fire of the coronavirus. Even the American flag has been hijacked by his followers. I see Trumpian riders on the road with waiving flags on their trucks or on their homes. How has the most reverent symbol of unity become of instrument of division? Ask the Donald Trump show.
I see "All lives matter" people rising up, saying we can't recognize Black Lives Matter because it is lifting up the protestors, looters and agitators. This according to Trump TV. I hear that I am referred to as a communist because I am Democrat by good ole' boy Rush Limbaugh. This according to Trump radio.
Stand back. On November 3rd, we will all get the opportunity to pronounce on Trump TV: "You're fired."
Perhaps we are not too late to mend the fractures, restore the justice system, make level the income for people and finally accept that science is useful, even to the ignorant and the narcissist. America will heal the sick once again. And our leaders will have to change.
Our American flag will mean unity in the world. We will defeat the scourge of nationalistic bombast and make America the country of honor, dignity and respect.
All this without the Trump TV. Stay tuned. The channel will change. The Trump show has been canceled.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
