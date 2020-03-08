It's too bad the Republicans walked out. However, Oregon only has one coal-fired generation plant, and it's scheduled to close in October, so emission reductions from a cap-and-trade bill would be zero.
An increased fuel tax would make Oregon businesses less competitive, forcing some to move where environmental laws are lax or non-existent and increasing worldwide emissions, rather than reducing them. Cap and trade would put additional economic strain on Oregon families and increase the homeless problem. Democrats declared this an emergency, which prevents voters from making the decision. Oregon is currently the ninth most heavily taxed state in the union, but with cap and trade could move to number one. I applaud the Republican walkout. God bless them.
Does Gov. Brown want the dams on the Snake River removed to help steelhead, or is it meant to create an electrical shortage so Oregon's only coal-generated electrical plant would stay open and she could collect taxes from cap and trade? That's how cap and trade works. Companies pay to keep operating, and pass the cost on to consumers. If they can't pass the cost along, they become non-competitive, move or shut down. It's a great opportunity for political abuse, easily illustrated by the dam versus coal plant above.
Cap and trade isn't about reducing emissions. It's a cash cow the Democrats can't resist. The Democrats say cap and trade is too complicated an issue to be left up to Oregon voters. The Democrats have had all kinds of time to explain the complications to voters. They haven't. To be honest, it doesn't toke long to say it's about the money, not saving the planet. What fools vote for these people?
Don Wilson
Roseburg
