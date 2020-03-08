This cap and trade issue is so ridiculous I can only think of a little parable to explain it: If the fly on the back of an elephant could control the direction of the animal, then Oregon should try to control the direction of global greenhouse gas emissions.
Oregon is not a major contributor to the problem. What amazes me is no one is communicating the facts. Based on latest data available, Oregon is the 38th largest contributor of greenhouse gasses in the U.S., and 47th on a per capita listing. Oregon is less than 1% of all of the US emissions, and if you look globally the percentage of contribution from Oregon is unmeasurable.
If you want to reduce greenhouse gasses, address the uncontrollable wildfires in our state. Forest fires produce more greenhouse gasses than they can measure, and at the same time it destroys our forest (which, by the way, removes millions of tons of CO2 from the atmosphere).
What are the Democrats trying to do? Save the world based on falsehoods and scare tactics? Cap and trade is the Democrats' highest priority? Saving the world should start at home, with education that provides our young people with skills to achieve living-wage jobs. With investments in technology that solves the problems of excessive emissions. Addressing our “homeless” problem (we used to call it vagrancy).
If anyone thinks we can “conserve to preserve our future” by stopping progress and growth is living in utopia. Real problems get solved by progress, not by retreating to restrictions on progress. Creating a cap on emissions and trading it for tax revenues is so wrong on so many levels.
Please keep up the good fight for everyday, Oregonians who have not drank the Kool-Aid.
Stan Mead
Winchester
