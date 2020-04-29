The Capital Press editorial “How the shutdown hurt an 'essential service,' published in The News-Review on April 23, is one of the more callus and irresponsible editorial comment I have ever read in any publication.
The editorial proclaims that “out in the country the COVID-19 has been less than dangerous.” The editorial writer neglects to mention that this low number of cases of the virus in rural areas may in fact be the result of the stay-at-home orders implemented by the governors of the various states. Without any idea or ability to estimate the number of cases and death, we might have suffered, had governors not implemented stay-at-home policies. The editorial proclaims that “The result of the shutdown has been a disaster far beyond the scope of the COVID-19 virus itself.” Based on what evidence does the editorial writer make this claim? Is it that “only” 28,998 Americans had died as of April 17, as is stated in the editorial? Or that “only two people between 40 and 60 years old had died”?
One week later, as of April 24, over 50,000 Americans have died. Nearly double the number of deaths cited in the editorial. That number will very likely go up to 70,000 or even 100,000, and that number is based on continued shutdowns imposed by governors. The possibility of a million deaths caused by COVID-19 apparently never occurred to the editorial writers of the Capital Press. But, hey, they would mostly be over the age of 60 years of age anyway, right?
For the Capital Press, the question is, “What can you do to support the economy?" not, "What can the economy do to support you?"
Daniel Robertson
Yoncalla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.