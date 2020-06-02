Perhaps the owners of Casey’s Restaurant think that Oregon’s excellent record in preventing COVID-19 incidence and death is attributable to magic or God’s will, or just nature’s way — not possibly because of timely and prudent action by Gov. Kate Brown.
The majority, thankfully, believe in science and the moral obligation of a citizenry to follow legal orders for the safety and well-being of all, and that Casey’s fine was appropriate. The owner’s temerity to now beg for a handout from the very public they put in danger by defying the governor’s order is one of the most audacious and selfish stunts I’ve witnessed in my long life of nearly 80 years.
Steve Taylor
Myrtle Creek
(2) comments
The owner’s temerity was probably in large part due to County Commissioner Boice’s urging Casey’s to open in defiance of the Governor’s order. Below is commissioner Boice’s comment on Casey's Facebook page prior to them opening illegally:
Chris Boice: “heard you guys were planning to open tomorrow. True? How can I help?"
Besides the $500 donation to GoFundMe by commissioner Boice, you can only imagine the agreement worked out. I wonder if Casey’s owners will now be provided special favors by Commissioner Boice, like maybe never again having to pay dump fees. Maybe they will be appointed to the secret County Budget Committee without actually having to contribute to Commissioner Boice’s campaign. Maybe they will be provided a high paying job at the Umpqua Economic Development Partnership or some other nonprofit funded Douglas County tax money. You can only imagine what was agreed to.
According to GoFundMe website:
“GoFundMe is an American for-profit crowdfunding platform that allows people to raise money for events ranging from life events such as celebrations and graduations to challenging circumstances like accidents and illnesses.”
Among many of the worthy causes exhibited on their website, I didn’t find mention that GoFundMe is to be used to pay for willful violations of the law.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.