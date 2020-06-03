Casey's Restaurant is our hometown mom and pop jewel. Anyone condemning Casey's for opening when they did and starting a fund is out of touch with human and constitutional rights.
To say that Gov. Kate Brown's actions created Oregon's excellent record preventing COVID-19 incidence and death is an assumption. I am not saying that the virus is not a tragedy. I am saying that there is no proof that Gov. Brown's actions prevented the spread of the virus. What Gov. Browns actions did do, without a doubt, is create the biggest economic catastrophe in the State of Oregon in modern times.
The majority of the people of Douglas County are fed up with this oppression. The governor's executive order had expired, but at this time we will wait and see what the court decides. Casey's did not put anyone in danger. The fact of the matter is that there is usually a line of people waiting to get in.
The fund set up for Casey's is far from begging. The fund was actually set up because the working folks of Douglas County and the loyal patrons of Casey's were begging to give them funding to fight our tyrannical government. Myself and the majority of Douglas County are proud of our mom and pop endeavor and that they will not be oppressed silently.
Now is the time with the start of the "Stop The Abuse" recall petition for all Oregonians to act to regain and preserve your freedoms. If you are scared of the virus then stay home.
Bob Murray
Glide
