Receiving medical care can be stressful and physician assistants are here to help. PAs are medical professionals who diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications and can serve as your primary healthcare provider. PAs improve healthcare access and quality, making it easier for you to get the care you need.
From October 6-12, we’re celebrating PA Week, which recognizes our profession’s contribution to the nation’s health. There are more than 131,000 PAs working across the country. The profession is expected to grow 37 percent between 2016 and 2036. There are more than 238 PA programs, which educate students at the master’s degree level. These programs are an average of 27 months and require students to complete rigorous classroom coursework. Additionally, PA students complete 2,000 hours of clinical rotations. Trained as medical generalists, PAs perform many of the same tasks as physicians and know how to treat the whole patient.
PAs are well-positioned to treat our nation’s most vulnerable population. Innovative and flexible, PAs are the solution to some of our system’s biggest problems. In every state, PAs, their state organizations and the American Academy of PAs are working together with the legislature to modernize laws in an effort to remove unnecessary barriers to care for patients. The PA profession is committed to improving access to quality care for all patients, including you and your loved ones.
Chenelle McCaskill
Sutherlin
