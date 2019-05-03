During the snowstorm in February, we in Sutherlin had cellphone use until the electricity came on. We have not had full cell service since. I have a car insurance app on my phone that does not have enough power to work. It works in most parts of Roseburg, but not all. It is costing me money.
Phone companies say there is no problem. Why do our phones not fully work and who is responsible for looking into this?
I would really appreciate some help with this problem. We always had good cell service before that. Thank you.
Dana McKay
Sutherlin
