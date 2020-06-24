Contrary to a June 23 letter to the editor (“Sen. Stephen Douglas Left a Complicated Legacy”), there is no way to sugar-coat this: Douglas County was named for Stephen A. Douglas, the senator who debated Abraham Lincoln over slavery and a staunch supporter of slavery. We need to come to grips with our county’s racist past and do the right thing by renaming our county.
But unlike other counties named for proponents of slavery, we have the option of honoring another Douglas who played an important role in the early history of our county long before it was a county. I’m referring to the famous Scottish explorer/botanist David Douglas, for whom the iconic Douglas fir is named.
While traveling through the area in 1826 in search of seeds of the magnificent sugar pine and other unknown plant species for the Royal Horticultural Society, he had friendly relations with the Kalapuya and Umpqua Indians he met along the way. He frequently hired them as guides and often referred to them as his “friends”. He found them to be “…not only hospitable but kind in the extreme”. Many other quotes from his journal show him to have had great respect and admiration for the indigenous people he met on his historic journeys.
So – a simple proclamation by our commissioners is all it would take to right this historic affront to all people of color. No building signs to replace, no maps to re-label, and no costs to our cash-strapped county.
It’s time.
Ken Carloni
Roseburg
