I've listened to the Alek Skarlatos' campaign ad related to his heroics on the Paris train. I encourage looking up the article's facts.
Not to diminish anything Alek did that day — stopping a terrorist shooter was without a doubt admirable. It wasn't terrorists on a Paris bomb train. There were others that also stepped up to help.
Wayne Cooper
Roseburg
