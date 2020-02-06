Imagine you went through a time as a teenager where you struggled to figure out who you are, to like and accept your body. Then slowly, as you grow into an adult, the tumultuous teen years calm, and you come to accept yourself for who you are — only for you, it is too late.
To your fury and frustration, adults who should have protected you and helped you accept yourself instead used you as an experimental guinea pig for transgender fantasies.
You will never be able to have children because your uterus was cut out or you were emasculated. Your health has been compromised because your body was chemically poisoned with cross-sex hormones. Hormones that are associated with a higher risk of heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, bone density loss, diabetes, and of course infertility and sexual dysfunction.
You were given puberty-blocking drugs which prevented you from growing up normally, even though nobody knows, not even the FDA, what the long-term ramifications of those drugs will be. We only know that those drugs interrupt normal sexual development, along with brain and bone development.
The vast majority of children and teens who question their gender eventually come to terms with their biological sex, according to the American Psychiatric Association. You realize that now, but it is too late. Your health and future have been destroyed.
Children, by definition, are growing into who they will become. While doing so they explore the world to learn how they fit. No child should be surgically or chemically altered during their questioning years.
Confused children deserve compassion, guidance, and protection — not health wrecked by adults with misguided beliefs. We should join South Dakota and pass laws to protect our children.
Carol Lovegren Miller
Oakland
