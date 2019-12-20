Christmas can mean many things to many people. It is a special time for families to come together, tree lightings, presents, and all the glitter that comes with it. Of course, let’s not forget about the baby in a manger.
Life is all about perspective, and in the Christmas story we find different perspectives on the events of the nativity. Angels were significant for they were used as messengers to the shepherds. Gabriel brought the message to Zacharias that he and his wife would have John the Baptist, who would fulfill the prophecy of Malachi. Six months later, the angel Gabriel brings his message to Mary that she was chosen to birth the Christ child. Gabriel also visits Joseph to assure him that Mary would be carrying the Son of God.
We have the messengers delivering the message to the shepherds in the fields outside of Bethlehem. The life of a shepherd wasn’t easy, because of their hands-on participation in the birthing of lambs and the disposing of dead lambs. This resulted in them as being spiritual outcasts. And yet, the angel of the Lord suddenly appeared to them and told them of the Christ child to be found in a manger.
It’s amazing that the Son of God would identify Himself with shepherds, but He is the protector and the pursuer of His flock. This message of hope to the shepherds was a message of hope to the entire world.
Just thinking of the journey that Mary and Joseph took to Bethlehem is miraculous in itself. Mary to be riding on a donkey or walking for some 80 miles would be a miracle. Ouch.
While it may be fun to celebrate the holiday with gifts and parties, Christmas is really about rescue and redemption.
Gary Oilar
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.